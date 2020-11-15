Home of easy to use multimedia freeware
Kabuu Video Downloader
Kabuu Video Downloader is a multithreaded video and audio downloader for YouTube....Details
Kabuu Audio Converter
Kabuu Audio Converter is a multithreaded audio converter and extractor. It can co...Details
Kabuu InstSaver
Kabuu InstSaver is a batch Instagram photo and video downloader. Just copy the In...Details
Program Updates
- Title: 1.0.4 Kabuu Video Downloader
- Date: 11/15/2020 18:50:23
Change log:
-Fix: Could not update youtube-dl
- Title: 1.0.3 Kabuu Video Downloader
- Date: 07/05/2020 13:50:37
Change log:
-Add: Proxy settings
-Fix: Some videos could not be added with "Unable to get title" error
-Fix: Could not show some video thumbnails with "Jpeg error #53"
-Fix: Import/Export was not working
-Add: Skin
- Title: 1.1.0 Kabuu Audio Converter
- Date: 05/31/2020 00:57:25
Change log:
Added: Support for embedding artwork for formats supporting it
Added: Advanced options window
Added: Advanced option to specify custom parameters to ffmpeg
Added: Advanced option to select Advanced Audio Encoding output file extension
Added: Post encode options
Added: Option to check updates in Help menu
Added: Change log option to Help menu
Added: Program will delete logs older than one week
Fixed: Drag&droping files and folders did not update last opened directory
Added: Program will user Vista+ folder open dialog when possible
Added: Program will accept parameters as files and folders
- Title: 1.0.2 Kabuu Video Downloader
- Date: 12/01/2019 13:54:58
Change log:
- Add: Change log
- Fix: "MSVCR100.DLL missing" error
- Fix: Minor UI bugs
- Upd: Backends & libraries