Kabuu Video Downloader

Added: Support for embedding artwork for formats supporting it

Added: Advanced options window

Added: Advanced option to specify custom parameters to ffmpeg

Added: Advanced option to select Advanced Audio Encoding output file extension

Added: Post encode options

Added: Option to check updates in Help menu

Added: Change log option to Help menu

Added: Program will delete logs older than one week

Fixed: Drag&droping files and folders did not update last opened directory

Added: Program will user Vista+ folder open dialog when possible

Added: Program will accept parameters as files and folders

